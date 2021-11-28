Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,452 Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE EDN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $245.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.