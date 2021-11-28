Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 106,900 Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

METX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

