Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

ACR opened at $14.35 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.