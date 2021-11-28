Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.