Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 68,000 Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 57,488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter worth about $919,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Shares of SINO opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 43.23%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.