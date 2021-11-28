Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Rémy Cointreau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

