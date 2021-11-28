Relite Finance (RELI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $73,140.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $73,140.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00074913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00101311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.21 or 0.07449792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,431.56 or 0.99946462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 49,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,577,234 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

