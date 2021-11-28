Reliant Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

