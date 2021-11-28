RedFOX Labs [old] Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043487 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00237632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.