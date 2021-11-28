Rarible 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.98 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $129.70 million and $24.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $24.39 or 0.00044792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,734 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

