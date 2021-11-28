Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $895.22 million and $198.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.17 or 0.07476412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,455.49 or 0.99921343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

