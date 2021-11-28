RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.89 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

