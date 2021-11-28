Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.