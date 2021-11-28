Quant Price Reaches $200.44 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $45.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $200.44 or 0.00369351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001267 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.43 or 0.01237229 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

