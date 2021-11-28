Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 3,620.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Shares of QTGPF opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.