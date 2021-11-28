Pylon Finance (PYLON) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.11 or 0.00100723 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $808,891.24 and $723.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00099745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.34 or 0.07463192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.74 or 0.99995833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

