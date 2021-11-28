Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $33.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

PSTG opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

