PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 340.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

