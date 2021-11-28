Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $310.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

