Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $249,905.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

