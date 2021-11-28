Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

