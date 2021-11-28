Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Affimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 2.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $685.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

