Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,240 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $367.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

