Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,932 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

