Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $534,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $31,754,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.