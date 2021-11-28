Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

