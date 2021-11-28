Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

