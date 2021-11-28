Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 303 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.43 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.