Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 187.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 15,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $1,040,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $2,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

