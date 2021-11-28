ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PBSFY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

