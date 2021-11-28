ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $18.55. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 1,882,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

