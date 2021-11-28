ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 221,890 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.