ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.85 Million

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report sales of $242.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.37 million and the lowest is $228.71 million. ProPetro posted sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $865.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $890.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

ProPetro stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 701,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,363. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.