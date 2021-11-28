Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $48.79 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.