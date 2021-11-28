Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Profound Medical reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

PROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

