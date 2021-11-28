Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 43,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,095 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.