Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $672.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.