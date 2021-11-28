Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 67.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

NYSE:A opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

