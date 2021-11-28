Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.