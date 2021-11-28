Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.30% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

