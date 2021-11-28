Primecoin (XPM) Reaches One Day Volume of $82,024.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. Primecoin has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $82,024.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,636,053 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

