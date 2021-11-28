Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PHP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.14) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

LON:PHP opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

