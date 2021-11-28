Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 923,645 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 923,645 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.