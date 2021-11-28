Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.49 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

