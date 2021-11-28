Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

