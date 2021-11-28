Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $890,000 Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Calix were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

