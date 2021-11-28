Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $871,000 Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in SunPower by 351.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth $5,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in SunPower by 78.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

SPWR stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.