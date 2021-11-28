Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 880 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.