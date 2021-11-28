Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.