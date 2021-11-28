PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $155.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

